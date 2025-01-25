AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-01-25

Curtains for Utility Stores

Published January 25, 2025 Updated January 25, 2025 07:03am

EDITORIAL: The government’s decision to shutter the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is a commendable move that demonstrates a willingness to discard inefficiencies that fail to deliver results.

For far too long, the USC — conceived as a lifeline for the underprivileged — has been a glaring example of public sector mismanagement. Instead of alleviating the hardships of the marginalised, the organisation became a symbol of waste, corruption, and operational inefficiency.

In its current state, it does little to justify the billions of rupees allocated annually to keep it afloat. For example, just the other day, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved Rs1.7 billion to settle the pending liabilities of USC under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package.

The closure of USC sends a strong message: public institutions must serve their intended purpose or face the axe. Critics may argue that shutting down USC leaves the poor without an alternative for subsidised goods.

However, it is worth questioning whether the corporation ever truly fulfilled this mandate. Reports of pilferage, uneven supply chains, and substandard goods plagued its operations.

Moreover, much of the financial burden fell on taxpayers who gained little in return. A poorly managed safety net is no safety net at all. And if the initiative to right-size the government provides the opportunity to do away with USC, then so be it.

A far better model to protect the underprivileged was provided by the ration card scheme, a legacy of the pre-partition era that was discarded in Pakistan in the 1970s-80s era but is still operational in India.

Operated by the private sector at the retail level, it provided five staples at licenced ration shops on the basis of the number of ration cardholders registered with them. It was efficient and served its purpose, yet for some reason the economic managers of the time believed Pakistan had outgrown such things. And now here we are, first letting the public sector take over the responsibility in the form of USC and then having to shut it down for all the usual reasons.

Of course, the decision to close USC should be accompanied by a clear roadmap to mitigate its impact. Thousands of employees are directly affected, and steps must be taken to ensure their transition to other roles or sectors.

Similarly, for communities dependent on USC outlets, alternative mechanisms must be expedited to prevent disruptions in access to essential goods. Policymakers must not lose sight of these human dimensions as they work to implement this decision.

One can only hope that the end of USC will serve as a precedent for evaluating other underperforming entities. What does not deliver results ought to be shut down, freeing resources for initiatives that can create a meaningful impact. In a country grappling with fiscal constraints and widespread poverty, there is no room for sacred cows in the public sector.

The government’s responsibility is to ensure that every rupee spent advances the welfare of the people. By closing the doors on USC, the state has taken a step in the right direction, signaling its commitment to accountability and better governance. Hopefully, this decision will mark the beginning of a broader reform agenda that leaves no room for complacency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ECC utility stores usc public sector Utility Stores Corporation PM relief package

Comments

200 characters

Curtains for Utility Stores

Gas supply invoices: SNGPL-NPPMCL row lands at PMO

Aurangzeb meets Group CE SCB

Credit to private sector hits Rs1.4trn mark

Controversial PECA Bill lands in upper house

Raiser-Musadik talks: Energy, economic challenges figure atop

Banks & DFIs: SBP revises DFSs of all RCOA returns

Taxable products’ supply: GST-registered entities must file monthly stock returns: FBR

PIA operates first international flight from NGIA

PTI boycotts fourth round of talks with govt

Extradition of Malik Riaz from UAE: Govt to pursue legal process: Asif

Read more stories