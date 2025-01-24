AIRLINK 196.90 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.73%)
Business & Finance

Commerzbank says no talks with UniCredit until specific offer made

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2025 01:34pm
Photo: Reuters

BERLIN: Commerzbank reiterated on Friday that it will not meet with UniCredit for formal discussions until it receives a specific proposal from the Italian bank, which has ruffled feathers in Berlin with its interest in a merger.

Earlier Friday, the Financial Times reported that Commerzbank CEO Bettina Orlopp had shot down an invitation from UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel to hold informal talks about a potential tie-up with UniCredit, citing people familiar with the matter.

“We have consistently signalled our willingness to engage in discussions and would review a proposal from UniCredit in the interest of all stakeholders. However, we have not received any proposal yet,” a Commerzbank spokesperson said.

Commerzbank chairman sees little chance of amicable UniCredit merger, report says

“Only a specific proposal regarding the economic and structural terms of a transaction could be a basis for potential talks,” the spokesperson added in response to a Reuters request for comment.

