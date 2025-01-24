AIRLINK 196.50 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.52%)
Solanke out for around six weeks in yet another injury setback for Spurs

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2025 11:14am

Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke has avoided surgery but will miss around six weeks of action due to a knee injury he picked up in training, manager Ange Postecoglou said.

The 27-year-old joins a long injury list at the North London club which includes goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, centre backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, as well Brennan Johnson among others.

“With Dom, the information now is around the six-week mark with him,” Postecoglou told reporters after his side’s 3-2 Europa League win at German club Hoffenheim on Thursday.

Real Madrid first club to generate 1 billion euros revenue in a season, Deloitte says

“No surgery but we’re looking around six weeks. It might be quicker but we’ll see.”

Spurs next host Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

