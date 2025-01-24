Solanke out for around six weeks in yet another injury setback for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke has avoided surgery but will miss around six weeks of action due to a knee injury he picked up in training, manager Ange Postecoglou said.

The 27-year-old joins a long injury list at the North London club which includes goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, centre backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, as well Brennan Johnson among others.

“With Dom, the information now is around the six-week mark with him,” Postecoglou told reporters after his side’s 3-2 Europa League win at German club Hoffenheim on Thursday.

“No surgery but we’re looking around six weeks. It might be quicker but we’ll see.”

Spurs next host Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.