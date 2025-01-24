BOJ raises short-term interest rates to 0.5% in widely expected move

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan raised interest rates on Friday in a widely expected move, reflecting its growing optimism that wages will continue rising and keep inflation sustainably around its 2% target.

The board decided to raise the BOJ’s short-term policy rate to 0.5% from 0.25% by an 8-1 vote.

Board member Toyoaki Nakamura dissented to the decision.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is scheduled to hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision.