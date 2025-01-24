AIRLINK 196.30 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.42%)
BOP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
FCCL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FLYNG 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
HUBC 133.75 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.88%)
HUMNL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.3%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.74%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
MLCF 47.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
OGDC 215.45 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (0.72%)
PACE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.01%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.63%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
POWER 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 184.49 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.17%)
PRL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.12%)
PTC 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
SEARL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.79%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 44.11 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (10%)
SYM 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.81%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.2%)
TRG 67.94 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.48%)
WAVESAPP 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.32%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.68%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 12,193 Increased By 148.7 (1.23%)
BR30 36,935 Increased By 355.3 (0.97%)
KSE100 115,072 Increased By 1034.1 (0.91%)
KSE30 36,158 Increased By 363.7 (1.02%)
BOJ raises short-term interest rates to 0.5% in widely expected move

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2025 08:50am

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan raised interest rates on Friday in a widely expected move, reflecting its growing optimism that wages will continue rising and keep inflation sustainably around its 2% target.

The board decided to raise the BOJ’s short-term policy rate to 0.5% from 0.25% by an 8-1 vote.

Board member Toyoaki Nakamura dissented to the decision.

Japan’s core inflation hits 16-month high, markets brace for BOJ hike

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is scheduled to hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) to explain the policy decision.

Bank of Japan

