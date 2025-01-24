KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 37.760 billion and the number of lots traded was 28,889.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 19.706billion, followed by COTS (PKR 5.947 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 5.762 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.800 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.419 billion), Silver (PKR 1.038 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 791.234 million), Copper (PKR 453.367million), SP 500 (PKR 255.741 million), Palladium (PKR 222.651 million), DJ (PKR 160.766 million), Brent (PKR 94.433 million), Japan equity (PKR 88.682 million) and Aluminium (PKR 18.969million).

In Agricultural commodities, 14 lots amounting to PKR 26.885 million were traded.

