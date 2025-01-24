AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
Rs240m allocated to align Lahore Museum with global standards

Zahid Baig Published 24 Jan, 2025 06:26am

LAHORE: The Punjab government, in collaboration with Unesco, has developed a comprehensive plan to transform the 131-year-old Lahore Museum into an international standard facility.

A budget of Rs 240 million has been allocated to equip the museum with modern technology and align it with global standards.

A working plan has been prepared with Unesco’s support to protect ancient heritage and historical buildings, with immediate implementation to follow. Experts, including Kamran Lashari, Raza Ali Nayer Dada, and other prominent specialists, will contribute to the project’s completion.

Punjab’s Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb announced this while visiting the Lahore Museum on Thursday and announced significant measures to preserve Punjab’s history.

A special committee, including the Secretary of Tourism, has been formed to consult all relevant stakeholders. The senior provincial minister instructed that the Unesco plan summary be submitted to the cabinet for approval.

A modern hospitality centre will be established at the museum to facilitate visitors. Additionally, plans have been sought to organize international conferences on Gandhara art and calligraphy.

A decision has been made to digitize the system to safeguard historical artefacts and artworks.

Maryam Aurangzeb emphasised maintaining proper humidity and temperature levels within the museum building to protect rare artefacts.

During the briefing, it was revealed that the museum, established in 1894, preserves a thousand years of Lahore’s history. Maryam Aurangzeb also conducted a detailed review of the art galleries, security office, ticket counters, cafeteria, and other sections of the museum.

These initiatives mark a significant step towards preserving Punjab’s cultural and historical heritage and will play a vital role in highlighting Pakistan’s cultural legacy on the global stage.

