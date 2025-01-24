AIRLINK 196.31 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (1.42%)
BOP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
FCCL 40.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.25%)
FLYNG 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.98%)
HUBC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.92%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.51%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.74%)
KOSM 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
OGDC 215.30 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.65%)
PACE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.01%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
POWER 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 184.50 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
PRL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.03%)
PTC 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
SEARL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.79%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 44.11 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (10%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.89%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.81%)
TPLP 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.2%)
TRG 67.73 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.85%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.68%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 12,197 Increased By 152.6 (1.27%)
BR30 36,929 Increased By 348.5 (0.95%)
KSE100 115,075 Increased By 1037.3 (0.91%)
KSE30 36,164 Increased By 369.4 (1.03%)
Jan 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-24

Sections 177 and 214C of Income Tax law: Structured procedure for audits by IR explained

Sohail Sarfraz Published January 24, 2025 Updated January 24, 2025 08:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) has explained a structured procedure for conducting audits by Inland Revenue officials under sections 177 and 214C of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

This important judgement has been issued by a two-member bench of ATIR, Division Bench-I.

Let this order be sent to Member (Operation) and Member(Legal) Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the purposes of issuing instructions to all assessing officers to ensure compliance with the aforementioned legal provisions, procedures, directions, and their mandatory nature.

They should also be apprised of the serious consequences that will follow for any officers who fail to strictly adhere to these provisions and procedures, the ATIR order added.

A tax expert explained the ATIR judgement that the process includes issuing intimation letters, reviewing records, addressing discrepancies with taxpayers, and preparing a comprehensive audit report. The judgment underscores the legal basis for actions such as best judgment assessments under Section 177(10) read with Section 121 when taxpayers fail to provide the required records. Additionally, it critiques deficiencies in a specific audit report, stressing the importance of a clear structure, detailed findings, proper legal references, taxpayer acknowledgment, and adherence to procedural requirements to ensure transparency, fairness, and enforceability.

The ATIR order stated that the titled appeal was transferred by the learned Commissioner of Inland Revenue (Appeals-I), Islamabad, on September 18, 2024, under Section 126A(4) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, as the assessed tax value in this case exceeds 20 million rupees.

Consequently, this tribunal is now tasked with deciding the appeal.

The appellant contests the impugned order dated February 29, 2024, issued by the assistant commissioner of Inland Revenue, Unit-AEIO-2, Range-AEOI, LTO, Islamabad for the tax year 2018, based on the grounds detailed in the memo of appeal.

The ATIR order stated that we have carefully considered the arguments presented by the representatives of both sides and thoroughly reviewed the available records.

The core legal issue in the present appeal pertains to the interpretation of Section 177 of the ordinance.

Specifically, the question is whether, after the production of records and related documents, the conduct of an audit, issuance of an audit report upon the conclusion of audit proceedings, and seeking explanations from the taxpayer on all issues raised during the audit are prerequisites for the Assessing Officer to assume jurisdiction under Section122 of the ordinance.

To ensure compliance with the above provisions of the Ordinance and to properly conduct an audit, the assessing officer should follow a structured and legally-compliant process. The ATIR has explained steps in sequence for conducting an audit either selecting the case of the taxpayer under Section 177 or 214C of the ordinance, followed by the necessary steps for completing the audit proceedings.

The ATIR now address the objection raised by the learned AR for the appellant concerning the so-called audit report issued under Section 177(6) read with Section 177(10) of the ordinance. This report was communicated via bar-coded notice and is incorporated on impugned order dated February 29, 2024. The audit report exhibits substantial issues in both its substance and structure, which may undermine its validity and its compliance with the principles of transparency, fairness, and procedural integrity.

A detailed analysis of the deficiencies in the report is provided, the ATIR stated.

The ATIR found that the addition of Rs98,103,385 as un-reconciled credit entries is not supported by factual evidence and contains significant computational errors. Based on the detailed review and the documentary evidence provided, the purported un-reconciled amount is incorrectly assessed and should be excluded from the appellant’s taxable income. Consequently, the addition to this account is hereby deleted.

In light of the said discussion, the impugned order passed by the assessing officer is legally untenable and is therefore annulled, the ATIR order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR Income Tax Ordinance 2001 Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue income tax law

Comments

200 characters

Sections 177 and 214C of Income Tax law: Structured procedure for audits by IR explained

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Ministries told to submit FY26 budget proposals

Aurangzeb attends IGWEL session

Meeting with PBA team: Economic growth back on track after 2018 hiatus: PM

Affordable housing projects: Govt to announce major incentives for finance access

Finance minister meets Saudi, Qatari counterparts

TPL Corp, Abhi acquire FINCA Microfinance Bank

NTC Appellate Tribunal: ECC directs ministry to expedite formation

OICCI briefed about Uraan plan: Govt reaffirms commitment to private sector engagement

Letter written to Naqvi: Foreign investors face security clearance roadblock: PTBA

Read more stories