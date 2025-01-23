Joint Action Committee rejects PECA amendments

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) rejected on Thursday any amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 that are “passed or approved without consultation with media bodies”.

“JAC and its members have not been shared with any draft as yet,” it said in a press release today.

“Before studying the draft none of the JAC members are in a position to comment on the proposed amendments.”

The committee urged the government not to pass any amendments to the bill “without proper consultation with all stakeholders”.

The JAC comprise of journalist and media owner bodies Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND).

The statement from JAC comes after the government introduced, “the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025” in the National Assembly to punish with imprisonment which may extend up to three years or with fine of two million rupees or with both for false and fake information on social media.

As per the bill, the Social Protection and Regulatory Authority will be established.

It stated that “any person aggrieved by fake and false information may apply to the Authority for removal or blocking access to such information and the Authority shall, on receipt of such application, forthwith, but not later than twenty-four hours, pass such orders as it considers necessary including an order for removal or blocking access to such information.”