Starlink yet to get security clearance

ISLAMABAD: Starlink Internet Services (Private) Ltd is yet to get security clearance – a prerequisite for obtaining license and launching services in Pakistan, revealed chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General Hafeez ur Rehman (retired).

“The matter can be resolved in one month and Starlink can launch services, once it gets security clearance as well as the required LDI and LL licenses from PTA”, said chairman PTA, while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication.

He further clarified that it is not true that Starlink services were available in Pakistan, even not through illegal means. It is broadband services and would require equipment/antenna at home, but cannot be compared with mobile internet, he added.

Senator Palwasha Khan, who chaired the meeting, raised concerns about Elon Musk’s repeated claims regarding grooming gangs in the UK allegedly operated by Pakistanis, describing the narrative as targeted disinformation against Pakistan, further amplified with the collaboration of Indian entities.

“It seems Elon Musk has partnered with India to propagate false allegations against Pakistan,” she stated. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnanullah Khan proposed that granting Starlink a license should be conditional upon Elon Musk issuing a public apology for his anti-Pakistan remarks.

“The PTA must consider Musk’s campaign against Pakistan before issuing a license. He should apologise for his statements before any further steps are taken,” he demanded.

The Ministry of IT special secretary acknowledged the sensitivity of providing satellite internet services in Pakistan and clarified that Musk’s recent tweets about awaiting approval were misleading, as there has been no direct engagement from him with the Pakistani authorities.

The PTA chairman said that satellite-based telecommunication services can be provided by any Satellite Service provider to customers after complying with the PTA licensing requirements and provision of monitoring/lawful interception facility.

In addition, LDI/LL Licensees can provide satellite-based telecom services as per scope of the licenses by acquiring satellite bandwidth from any foreign/local operator.

At present, no satellite service provider is directly providing services to customer, except PTCL GMPCS services. However, satellite operators are offering Bandwidth to LL/LDI service providers for point-to-point traffic transportation which is being used by LL/LDI.

Talking about Starlink Internet Services (Private) Limited, the PTA chairman said that Starlink registered itself in SECP as Starlink Internet Services Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd (“Starlink”), a Holding of Netherlands BV Starlink (SpaceX).

The company approached PTA to permit its operation in Pakistan for provision of internet services direct to consumers from Starlink NGSO satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) by establishing 2-3 Ground stations (GS) within Pakistan.

Starlink satellites extend internet bandwidth from GS by up/down linking through space stations to end users. Due to non-availability of any Satellite Policy in 2022, Starlink applied following licenses for provision of internet services: -(1) Applied LDI License on 24 February 2022. (2) Applied 14 Local Loop Licenses on 29 April 2022.

Keeping in view the services offered by Starlink direct to consumers, through a constellation of satellites, case was processed to MOIT&T for taking all stakeholders on board on 11 March 2022.

The Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) informed that constellation of Starlink satellites is operating in world without any reported cases of harmful interference to the incumbent terrestrial systems or GSO satellites.

Operations of Starlink can be considered on non-exclusive, non-interference and non-protection basis, the committee was informed. The committee was informed that National Satellite Policy was approved in December 2023, on which the committee raised questions that how a caretaker government can approve a policy as well as its rules.

The policy shall be implemented through National Space Agency (SUPARCO) and directs all relevant federal and provincial ministries, divisions, departments and agencies to extend full support in achieving objectives of the policy.

National Space Activity Rules was issued on 1 February 2024.

All space activities carried out within the territory of Pakistan shall be dealt by PSARB (Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board) by registration of Satellite Service Providers like Starlink, etc, along with issuance of NOC to obtain licenses from concerned regulators, ie, PTA/PEMRA as per type of service to be offered.

The PSARB has the mandate to register all the Local/Foreign Satellite Service providers. Currently case of Starlink is with PSARB for necessary technical deployment of Starlink earth Gateway Stations as well as analysis of constellation of Starlink Satellites with Geo Stationary Satellites (14 x Nos) providing services to PTA/PEMRA licenses.

The PTA will accordingly grant the license to Starlink for commencement of internet services through satellite network as and when the registration of PSARB will be completed and intimated to PTA, the PTA chairman added.

The committee discussed the comments of the ministry on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023. The special secretary explained that the bill was approved by the Cabinet in 2022 before being sent to the Law Ministry. A subsequent change in government delayed its progress.

A representative from the Law Ministry also added that no bill involving financial implications could be introduced without proper consideration.

Afnanullah Khan, the bill’s mover, expressed dissatisfaction over the prolonged delays, emphasising that consultations have taken too long and the bill should be been approved by now. He insisted the bill does not contravene the Constitution and called for clear communication from the Law Ministry about its stance on the bill. Senator Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan also underscored the critical need for robust data protection measures.

Following detailed deliberations, the committee agreed to call one-point agenda session exclusively on Personal Data Protection Bill along with representatives from Law and Justice Division to further deliberate and finalise the matter.

