Technology Print 2025-01-15

Starlink internet services: Existing players could face some serious challenges

Tahir Amin Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: Amid slow speed and internet service issues in the country, Starlink internet services, if launched in Pakistan, would pose serious challenges for existing operators, to further improve network in order to compete with the satellite service provider.

Officials said that Starlink Internet Service Provider has yet to commence the satellite-based internet services in Pakistan from Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

The technical plan to operate through LEO, by Starlink of Elon Musk, is being cautiously evaluated by various countries of the World including Pakistan due to utilisation of emerging technologies in constellation of satellites. The technical plan submitted by Starlink is under evaluation by the Space Regulatory Authority in consultation with all stakeholders including SUPARCO, PTA, and FAB. Due diligence is being carried out in relation to co-existence of Starlink satellites with approximately 14 x GSO satellites providing services in Pakistan.

Registration in the light of clause 5 of National Space Policy, by the National Space agency involves a cumbersome process to analyse technical standards to be followed by Starlink while uplinking and downlinking data. This is to ensure that satellite based telecom service in future should be provided without any interference between various communication systems operating in the country. Further action of granting licence or otherwise will be taken by the PTA after registration by PSARB. Starlink Internet Services Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd is owned by Starlink Holdings Netherlands BV, applied for LDI licence for Pakistan on 24th February 2022 along with 14 x LL licence for all Telecom Regions of Pakistan on 29th April 2022. However, promulgation of new space policy in December 2023, requires registration of local/foreign satellite service providers with PSARB which is in process and Starlink case is being analysed from technical perspective on non-exclusive, non-interference, and non-protection basis.

Starlink do not operate like traditional satellites operating in Pakistan in Geo Stationary Orbit (GSO) (at an altitude of 36,000 kms). It differs from GSO technically, as it operates in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at an altitude between 250 to 500 kms, thus, provides low latency connectivity.

Starlink/SpaceX satellites can also communicate with many Ground Stations at a time and conversely, one ground station can connect to many Starlink satellites. Satellite-to-satellite connectivity also exists through laser technology to effectively expand footprint in all areas.

Internet bandwidth is normally accessed from ground station within the country, where services are extended through Starlink thus, optical fiber cable bandwidth is up/down linked through space stations and internet services are provided to the end user.

Starlink has very little presence in Asian region, as compared to its services in European and American region. One of the key factors is its cost, initial as well as monthly which is comparatively higher than traditional fixed line and wireless networks. However, it is expected that Starlink services will be challenging for existing operators, to further improve upon network in order to compete the satellite service provider.

