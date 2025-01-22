AIRLINK 197.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.09%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 36.87 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.42%)
FFL 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.83%)
HUBC 135.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.72%)
HUMNL 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
KEL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
KOSM 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
MLCF 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.4%)
OGDC 216.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.61%)
PACE 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PAEL 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.33%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
POWER 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
PPL 184.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.77%)
PRL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PTC 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
SEARL 103.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.71%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
SYM 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.11%)
TELE 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
TPLP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.48%)
TRG 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.5%)
WAVESAPP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.25%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -13.3 (-0.11%)
BR30 36,557 Decreased By -40.9 (-0.11%)
KSE100 114,671 Decreased By -371.5 (-0.32%)
KSE30 36,072 Decreased By -127.2 (-0.35%)
Bubs Australia soars after swinging to profitability in half-year earnings

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2025 11:01am

Shares of infant formula maker Bubs Australia surged on Wednesday after the company reported a return to profitability in the first half of fiscal 2025, driven by strong growth in its key markets, the United States and China.

Shares of the company rose as much as 22.5% to A$0.12 in early trade, marking what could be their strongest session since June 2023, and touched a six-week high. The broader benchmark index was up 0.3%.

Bubs Australia posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of A$2.9 million ($1.82 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, recovering from an EBITDA loss of A$6.8 million in the year-ago period.

The half-year earnings surpass company’s target of EBITDA breakeven in fiscal 2025, Bubs said in a statement. Sales in the United States were supported by new packaging for products introduced in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, which offered a lower price point to consumers.

The new packaging format, which has a higher margin than the old packaging, supported a strong group gross margin of 48% in the first half of the fiscal 2025, while a stronger dollar also offered further support, the company said.

Gross revenue from the United States for the second quarter rose 26% to A$17.2 million, while that from China soared 68% to A$7.1 million.

Banks weigh on Australia shares; Rio Tinto falls

Growth in China was supported by further distribution of company’s products in mother and baby stores.

Bubs now has distribution in 20 provinces and 61 cities across China.

“The demand for quality organic infant baby food is now at the forefront in the market. Bubs Australia now has such a strong brand in key markets (China & US).

I believe that their current successful results will continue in 2025,“ said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

