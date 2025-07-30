BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
Minister tells FPCCI body: KE receiving low-cost power from Sindh’s hybrid, solar parks

Press Release Published 30 Jul, 2025 03:16am

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that K-Electric is being provided low-cost electricity from the Nooriabad Power Plant and other hybrid and solar parks in Sindh, with plans for further supply in the future. Despite this, KE continues to raise concerns over fossil fuel costs, which he termed “regrettable.”

Speaking at a special session of the FPCCI Standing Committee on Energy, Shah emphasized that the Sindh government opposed the imposition of taxes on solar energy, calling it a clean, affordable, and sustainable source that should be widely promoted.

He revealed that a mechanism is being developed to address consumer grievances over K-Electric’s overbilling.

KE fighting a ‘power’ struggle, one phase at a time

“The company is receiving cheaper power and can no longer deny it,” he added.

Highlighting development efforts, Shah stated that Rs 5 billion have been allocated for infrastructure upgrades in industrial zones, and work is underway at a fast pace.

The minister urged the federal government to ensure full representation of Sindh in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

“We demand three representatives from Sindh — one each from the provincial government, the business community, and consumer rights groups,” he said.

Shah reiterated Sindh’s commitment to achieving energy self-sufficiency through its natural resources, including wind, solar, and Thar coal. “With serious cooperation from the federal government, Sindh has the potential to power the entire country,” he said. He invited investors to participate in renewable energy projects, announcing that a one-window operation would soon be launched to facilitate them.

The event was attended by energy experts, FPCCI officials, industrialists, and investors. Participants called for immediate reforms in net metering, tariff structures, and grid accessibility.

