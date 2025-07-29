FBR forms body to review licences for ST integration

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reconstituted committee to evaluate applications for grant of licence for integration of registered persons under the Sales Tax Rules, 2006.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification here on Monday. When contacted, a tax expert said that both the corporate and non-corporate sectors are waiting for the extension in time period for sales tax integration.

According to the notification, the FBR has superseded Notification (IR-Ops)/2025-R dated June 16, 2025.

In exercise of powers conferred under Sales Tax Act, 1990, Sales Tax Rules, 2006, Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 and Income Tax Rules, 2002, the FBR has reconstituted the committee to evaluate applications for grant of licence for integration of registered persons under the Sales Tax Rules, 2006.

The committee shall comprise of the following members:

Abid Mehmood, Director General (IT & DT) would be Chairman of the committee. Arshad Nawaz Chheena, Chief (Revenue-Operations), Member; Aamar Javed, Chief (Systems), Member/Secretary of the Committee; Abdul Hameed, Secretary (STB), Member; Abid Naeem, CIO, PRAL, Member and Mehboob-ur-Rehman, Sr Manager (Development), PRAL would be Member of the committee.

The terms of reference (ToRs) of the committee shall be as follows:

(i); To scrutinize the documents, evaluate the eligibility of the applicant for new registration.

(ii); To scrutinize further documents required as per new rule in cases where registration hasearlier been granted.

(iii); To prepare Request for Proposal (RFP) as per new rules and cope.

(iv); To evaluate the complaints and to make recommendations to the Board for cancellation of licence.

This notification is issued with the approval of the competent authority and supersedes the already issued notifications in this regard, the FBR added.

