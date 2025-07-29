BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.09%)
DCL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 174.57 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.28%)
FCCL 46.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.61%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
GCIL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
HUBC 150.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
MLCF 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.16%)
NBP 121.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.14%)
PAEL 40.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 168.28 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.7%)
PTC 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.51%)
SNGP 117.51 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.93%)
SSGC 44.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 14,282 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.3%)
BR30 39,900 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-29

FBR forms body to review licences for ST integration

Sohail Sarfraz Published 29 Jul, 2025 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reconstituted committee to evaluate applications for grant of licence for integration of registered persons under the Sales Tax Rules, 2006.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification here on Monday. When contacted, a tax expert said that both the corporate and non-corporate sectors are waiting for the extension in time period for sales tax integration.

According to the notification, the FBR has superseded Notification (IR-Ops)/2025-R dated June 16, 2025.

IMF links 4pc further ST abolition to 50,000 new ST registrations: FBR

In exercise of powers conferred under Sales Tax Act, 1990, Sales Tax Rules, 2006, Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 and Income Tax Rules, 2002, the FBR has reconstituted the committee to evaluate applications for grant of licence for integration of registered persons under the Sales Tax Rules, 2006.

The committee shall comprise of the following members:

Abid Mehmood, Director General (IT & DT) would be Chairman of the committee. Arshad Nawaz Chheena, Chief (Revenue-Operations), Member; Aamar Javed, Chief (Systems), Member/Secretary of the Committee; Abdul Hameed, Secretary (STB), Member; Abid Naeem, CIO, PRAL, Member and Mehboob-ur-Rehman, Sr Manager (Development), PRAL would be Member of the committee.

The terms of reference (ToRs) of the committee shall be as follows:

(i); To scrutinize the documents, evaluate the eligibility of the applicant for new registration.

(ii); To scrutinize further documents required as per new rule in cases where registration hasearlier been granted.

(iii); To prepare Request for Proposal (RFP) as per new rules and cope.

(iv); To evaluate the complaints and to make recommendations to the Board for cancellation of licence.

This notification is issued with the approval of the competent authority and supersedes the already issued notifications in this regard, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR Sales Tax corporate sector Sales Tax laws Sales tax registered persons income tax laws

Comments

200 characters

FBR forms body to review licences for ST integration

Fiscal deficit: FD fails to synchronize data

APTMA seeks 200bps policy rate cut

PM asks provinces, AJK & GB to partner for cashless economy

Minister orders Ogra to review gas firms’ revenue needs

Karachi trade bodies urge Nepra to upload KE’s May FCA plea on website

Permission to KE to recover Rs50bn: Sindh PA speaks in unison against Nepra

FASTER system: FBR eases cap for deferred ST refunds

TTS roadmap: Ogra meets key oil industry players

Aurangzeb heads to US to finalise trade talks

Read more stories