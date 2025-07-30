BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
BOP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
CPHL 81.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.54%)
DCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 172.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.47%)
FCCL 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.61%)
GCIL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.44%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.86%)
NBP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.47%)
PREMA 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
SNGP 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.3%)
SSGC 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.16%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.3%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-30

Rushed year-end fund releases hurt utilisation, GDP growth

Tahir Amin Published 30 Jul, 2025 03:16am

ISLAMABAD: Rushed disbursements of development funds in the last quarter of fiscal year often lead to low utilization, besides consequences on the overall economic indicators including GDP growth.

This was the consensus among economic experts while talking to Business Recorder here on Tuesday.

The government spent Rs1.05 trillion on development schemes in the last fiscal year 2024-25, and missed the revised target of Rs1.1 trillion. Of the Rs1.05 trillion, around half or nearly Rs 550 billion was spent during the last two months.

Dr Hafeez Pasha, former finance minister told Business Recorder that such huge disbursement of development funds in the last months were unlikely to achieve the desired results and have consequences on overall GDP growth. The picture regarding disbursement, utilization as well as expenditures would be more clearer once the Finance Division release fiscal consolidation data.

Saudi wealth fund net profit tumbles 60% in 2024

Dr. Pasha further recommended the government for giving top priority to water sector and come out of roads infrastructure obsession.

Former Finance Ministry Adviser Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan said that historically development expenditures took place in the last quarter at the rate of 40 percent, while the rest of 60 percent in the rest of the nine months of the year.

Sometimes time-lag and lack of information results in figures which are not updated, he added. He further said that utilization capacity also results in slow disbursement.

Dr. Khan said that government is on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program and have to meet certain targets including primary surplus and budget deficit. To achieve these targets, government sometimes deliberately slow down the disbursement.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal recently announced that federal development spending reached a record Rs1.05 trillion in the last fiscal year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ahsan iqbal GDP growth development schemes Dr Hafeez Pasha Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan

Comments

200 characters

Rushed year-end fund releases hurt utilisation, GDP growth

FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

Virtual assets adoption: Govt holds key meeting with banks, exchange firms

Surge in sugar prices: PAC seeks records of all sugar mill owners, exporters again

Projects to lure UAE investment near completion

APTMA urges govt to reclassify CHP units

Consumers of KE, others: Govt to pass on Rs53.4bn relief under QTA for Q4’25

Dar tells UN moot on two-state solution: Israeli ‘occupation must end, and it must end now’

Yarn, grey cloth, raw cotton removed from EFS purview

Minister tells FPCCI body: KE receiving low-cost power from Sindh’s hybrid, solar parks

Read more stories