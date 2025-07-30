Dar tells UN moot on two-state solution: Israeli ‘occupation must end, and it must end now’

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, underscored that the question of Palestine remains a moral imperative and a litmus test for the international community.

He declared, “The occupation must end, and it must end now. It is time for freedom, self-determination, and statehood for Palestine.”

Dar took part in the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, where he delivered an important statement.

The conference is being co-chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and France.

Commending the leadership of the co-chairs and the contributions of the eight working groups, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s active engagement and commitment to meaningful outcomes from the conference.

He strongly condemned Israel’s continued aggression in Gaza, calling it “a graveyard of international law and humanitarian principles,” and cited the killing of over 58,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, as a flagrant violation of international law, UN resolutions, and the ICJ measures.

Calling for urgent international action, Dar stressed the need for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire; unhindered humanitarian access; support for UNRWA; accountability for war crimes; and reinvigoration of a genuine political process for a two-state solution. He also called for full UN membership and universal recognition of Palestine.

He emphasised that the conference must produce actionable commitments to reaffirm the centrality of the two-state solution, demand Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, support its reconstruction in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2735 and the OIC-Arab Plan, and reject forced displacement, demographic manipulation, settlements, and annexation.

Welcoming France’s decision to recognise the State of Palestine, Dar encouraged others to follow. He expressed Pakistan’s readiness to provide technical assistance, capacity building, and support for the Arab-OIC Plan and any international protection mechanism.

