BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.51%)
BOP 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
CPHL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
DCL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
DGKC 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.53%)
FCCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.34%)
FFL 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.31%)
GCIL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
HUBC 148.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.27%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.44%)
LOTCHEM 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
MLCF 82.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.41%)
NBP 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.96%)
PAEL 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 21.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
POWER 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
PPL 167.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.61%)
PREMA 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
PRL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PTC 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.4%)
SNGP 117.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.39%)
SSGC 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.88%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.58%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.34%)
TREET 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
TRG 57.75 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (4.83%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Jul 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

  • USD has depreciated by Rs1.92 against PKR over the past five sessions.
Recorder Report Published July 29, 2025 Updated July 29, 2025 04:13pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% during trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the currency settled at 283.05, a gain of Re0.16.

On Monday, the currency settled at 283.21.

The US dollar has depreciated by Rs1.92 against the Pakistani rupee over the past five sessions.

Globally, the euro struggled to recoup its steep losses on Tuesday as investors sobered up to the fact that terms of the trade deal between the US and the European Union favoured the former and hardly lifted the economic outlook of the bloc.

France, on Monday, called the framework trade agreement a “dark day” for Europe, saying the bloc had caved in to US President Donald Trump with an unbalanced deal that slapped a headline 15% tariff on EU goods.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said his economy would suffer “significant” damage due to the agreed tariffs.

The euro slid 1.3% in the previous session, its sharpest one-day percentage fall in over two months, on worries about growth and as euro-area government bond yields fell.

The common currency last traded 0.07% higher at $1.1594.

The dollar held on to gains on Tuesday and knocked sterling to a two-month low of $1.3349. The yen edged marginally higher to 148.49 per dollar.

The dollar index steadied at 98.67.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended gains on Tuesday, lifted by hopes of improved economic activity after the US-EU trade deal, a potential US-China tariff truce and President Donald Trump’s shorter deadline for Russia to end the Ukraine war.

Brent crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.34%, to $70.28 a barrel by 0000 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.93 a barrel, up 22 cents, or 0.33%.

Both contracts settled more than 2% higher in the previous session, and Brent touched its highest level since July 18 on Monday.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee gains further ground against US dollar

‘PTI lawmakers’ convictions still stand’: ECP rejects Barrister Gohar’s claim

Pakistan ready for composite dialogue with India, says DPM Dar

Profit-taking grips bourse, KSE-100 drops over 1,400 points

Jun-Apr 2025: SBP buys $7.2bn from domestic FX market to boost reserves

Pakistan to expand shipping capacity by 600% in next three years

USA’s Fluor gets final go-ahead for Reko Diq project in Pakistan

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces rates of return

Pakistan’s central bank seen cutting interest rate by 50 bps as inflation cools

Highnoon Labs partners with Bangladesh’s Beximco to target high-burden diseases in Pakistan

Read more stories