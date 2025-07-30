BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
Projects to lure UAE investment near completion

Published July 30, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The government is giving final touches to the projects to be offered to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government for investment purposes, amid confusion between SIFC and Pakistan’s Embassy in the UAE, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

According to initial proposals, the government intends to offer ML-1(especially Karachi-Rohri) LNG power plants, Islamabad airport, Diamer Bhasha Dam (DBD) and Mohamad Dam and some projects related to Ministry of Climate Change. However, confusion exists on the issue of LNG power plants as the Pakistan Mission in UAE has expressed unawareness of any investment proposal for LNG projects to be shared with the UAE authorities. Pakistan Mission has requested Ministry of Foreign Affairs to approach Ministry of Energy to seek the status of these investment projects so that the Mission can take up the matter with the host authorities

Meanwhile Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif has revised composition of Special Committee on UAE meant to pitch suitable projects for investment purposes.

FPCCI urges visa waiver extension to Pakistani investors visiting UAE

According to official notification, in pursuance of PMO’s U.O of July 15, 2025 and on the basis of corrigendum of July 22, 2025, the Prime Minister has approved the revision in Committee for development of investment portfolio to attract investment from UAE Government and its entities.

The Committee shall now comprise of following members: (i) Deputy Prime Minister – Chairperson;(ii) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue-Member; (iii) Minister for Petroleum – Member; (iv) Federal Minister for Economic Affairs – Member; (v) Advisor to Prime Minister on Privatisation - Member; (vi) National Coordinator, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC)- Member; (vii) Secretary Finance –Member; (viii) Secretary Power Division;(ix) Secretary, Petroleum Division; (x) Secretary, SIFC Division; (xi) Lt. Gen Anwar Ali Hyder, MD & CEO, Fauji Foundation and Chairman Fauji Group of Companies;(xii) Khursheed Zafar, Director General Finance AG Branch, GHQ ; and (xiii) Syed Bakhtyar Kazmi, Director Finance, Fauji Foundation.

The Committee may co-opt members as per requirement.

The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the Committee shall be as follows: (i) undertake a comprehensive review of the existing portfolio of investment ready projects across key sectors, including energy, infrastructure, and privatization, with a view to identifying commercially viable and strategically aligned initiatives suitable for early engagement with the government of UAE under the G2G investment framework; and (ii) propose a prioritized list of early harvest projects, along with associated investment models, ensuring alignment with national development priorities and the strategic interests of the UAE.

