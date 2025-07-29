Solar shapes all the curves

The hourly electricity demand and generation curves are no longer what they used to be — and that’s just comparing summer and winter between 2024 and 2025. One look at the load profiles tells you something seismic is underway: solarization is fundamentally reshaping the grid. The mid-day dip in demand, more pronounced than ever, reflects the quiet revolution happening on rooftops across Pakistan. And this may just be the beginning.

Between April 2023 and May 2025, Pakistan imported over $3.3 billion worth of solar panels from China alone — nearly matching the cumulative imports till that point. In just the first five months of 2025, imports have already crossed $1.1 billion, outpacing all expectations. These numbers are not just imports; they’re the architecture of a new energy paradigm. They are now visible in real-time demand curves — especially in urban centers where rooftop solar penetration, while still concentrated among the affluent, is forcing a rethinking of peak and off-peak hours.

The NTDC’s latest hourly data for summer shows a deepening trough between 7 AM and 4 PM — hours when solar panels are most productive and grid reliance drops. This dip was not nearly as visible a year ago. On the other end, the sharp climb in evening demand reveals the limits of solar-plus-battery backup at scale — and the continued relevance of grid reliability. Utilities that do not anticipate this new load profile risk misallocating resources, both on the generation and distribution ends.

This is not a theoretical shift; it’s already disrupting everything from least-cost generation planning to capacity payments. Consider generation curves from May 2025 vs May 2024. The mid-day dip in grid-based generation mirrors the demand trough — reinforcing how solar is displacing grid electricity during sunlight hours, thereby distorting fixed-cost recovery for traditional plants. And with net metering continuing unchecked, utilities are bleeding daytime revenues, while being called upon to deliver evening reliability. This is not sustainable.

The government has flirted with the idea of rationalizing buyback rates under net metering, only to retreat under pressure from vocal lobby groups. The current rates, among the most generous globally, allow payback periods of 3–4 years — making solar highly attractive for those who can afford the upfront cost. Meanwhile, those unable to invest — especially low-income and middle-class grid-only consumers — are left footing the bill for capacity payments and grid upkeep. This is a policy failure in equity.

The argument here is not against solar. If anything, the transition must be accelerated. But planning must keep up with reality. Generation planning, which still seems to assume linear demand growth and minimal decentralization, is already outdated. Distribution upgrades, subsidy structures, and cross-subsidy mechanisms must be recast with solar at the center.

The current subsidy design — based on monthly consumption slabs — is increasingly blind to real need. Households with hybrid setups and partial solar coverage can easily manipulate consumption to qualify for deep subsidies, even though they are relatively better off. It’s time to move away from consumption as a proxy for poverty, and toward targeting based on means-tested programs like BISP. That would be a fairer system — and more resilient as solar continues to grow.

There is no stopping this wave. The question now is whether planners, regulators, and utilities will surf it or be swept away by it. Either way, solar has changed the grid forever.