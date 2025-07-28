BML 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
BOP 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CPHL 83.07 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.11%)
DCL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
DGKC 174.65 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.32%)
FCCL 46.69 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.72%)
FFL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.29%)
GCIL 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.1%)
HUBC 150.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.3%)
KEL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
LOTCHEM 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
MLCF 83.16 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.99%)
NBP 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.4%)
PAEL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.01%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1%)
PIBTL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
POWER 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 168.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.41%)
PREMA 40.29 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.74%)
PRL 31.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
PTC 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
SNGP 117.40 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.83%)
SSGC 44.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.94%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.46%)
TREET 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
TRG 55.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.16%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,285 Decreased By -39.8 (-0.28%)
BR30 39,912 Decreased By -20.2 (-0.05%)
KSE100 139,380 Increased By 172.8 (0.12%)
KSE30 42,629 Increased By 25.8 (0.06%)
Jul 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FFCL acquires 100% stake of Fatima Petroleum Company Limited

BR Web Desk Published 28 Jul, 2025 03:18pm

Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL) has decided to acquire 100% ownership of Fatima Petroleum Company Limited (FPCL) — a company that is not listed on the stock exchange.

The acquisition will be done at face value, meaning FFCL will pay the original nominal value of the shares, not a market-driven or premium price, the fertiliser maker said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“The Board of Directors of Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited has approved the acquisition of 100% shares of Fatima Petroleum Company Limited at face value. The acquisition aligns with the company’s strategic and diversification objectives,” FFCL said.

According to the notice, Fatima Petroleum Company Limited has entered into farm-out agreements with Orient Petroleum Inc (OPI) to acquire 25% working interest in the Marwat block located in KP; 24% working interest in the Harnai South block located in Balochistan; and 10.50% working interest in Ratana D&P Lease located in Punjab.

The agreements are subject to regulatory clearances, governmental approvals, and execution of deeds of assignment.

psx companies Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited Acquisition PSX notice PSX notices Fatima Petroleum Company Limited

Comments

200 characters

FFCL acquires 100% stake of Fatima Petroleum Company Limited

Pakistan, Turkiye call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza amid grave ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

Stocks surge, KSE-100 hovers around 140,000 level

Karachi CTD shoots down three terrorists including high-value target

Sazgar to roll out Pakistan-assembled HAVAL H6 PHEV in August

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Oil rises as US-EU deal lifts trade optimism

CCL Holding submits public intention to acquire over 26% stake in Mitchells Fruit Farms

NDMA issues flood alerts amid rains in Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK

Management shakeup: Pak Datacom sends CEO on forced leave

US, China to launch new talks on tariff truce extension, easing path for Trump-Xi meeting

Read more stories