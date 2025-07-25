BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
FBR extends tax returns filing deadline to Aug 4

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the tax period of June, 2025 up to August 4, 2025. This is subject to the condition that due sales tax liability has been deposited within due date.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers Offices (LTOs), Medium Taxpayers Offices (MTOs), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) on Thursday.

KTBA requests FBR to extend e-filing deadline

In exercise of the powers conferred under section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005, the FBR has directed that the date of submission of Sales Tax and Federal Excise Return for the tax period of June, 2025 which was due on July 18, 2025 and extended to August 4, 2025 subject to the condition that due sales tax liability has been deposited within due date, FBR added.

