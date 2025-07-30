BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
BOP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
CPHL 81.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.54%)
DCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 172.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.47%)
FCCL 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.61%)
GCIL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.44%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.86%)
NBP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.47%)
PREMA 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
SNGP 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.3%)
SSGC 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.16%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.3%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-30

Surge in sugar prices: PAC seeks records of all sugar mill owners, exporters again

Wasim Iqbal Published 30 Jul, 2025 03:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has sought records of all sugar mill owners and exporters again, aiming to investigate the underlying causes of the nationwide surge in sugar prices.

Junaid Akbar chaired the meeting of the PAC.

The members committee showed serious concerns over the sudden raise in sugar prices as the commodity is being sold at Rs 210 per kg in Karachi and Rs 215 in Haripur, while the average price is at Rs 173 per kg nationwide.

New official sugar prices notified for Karachi

The officials of the Ministry of Industries hesitated to disclose the sugar mill owners, forced the chairman committee to issue directives for submission of names and directorship of sugar mills.

The PAC chairman warned that a privilege motion would be moved in case the list was not submitted shortly. The secretary for Food Security also faced strong criticism for allegedly presenting inaccurate data of sugar production, export and prices.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Industries, 5.09 million tons of sugar approved for export in last 10 years but only 3.927 million tons were actually exported, earning over $400 million in foreign exchange.

Officials stated that Pakistan produced 7.66 million metric tons of sugar last year, with 1.3 million metric tons in surplus.

Of that, 500,000 tons were reserved for the next year, while the government approved the export of 790,000 tons in three phases.

At the time of export, the local market price of sugar was Rs143 per kg, which has now jumped to Rs 173. The lawmakers criticised the ongoing cycle of sugar export and import, calling it a decade-long deception.

Members committee Riaz Fatyana and Muhammad Arshad alleged that the nation was defrauded of Rs 287 billion due to the manipulated price hike and artificial shortages.

Junaid asked the officials why sugar mills were awarded export subsidies and the reason behind the sudden issuance of SROs granting tax exemptions.

Moin Pirzada accused the government of looting the nation and blamed the Sugar Advisory Board for corruption, calling the sugar mafia an integral part of the government. The committee was apprised that the prime minister formed a committee led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to probe the matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

exporters PAC Sugar prices

Comments

200 characters

Surge in sugar prices: PAC seeks records of all sugar mill owners, exporters again

FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

Virtual assets adoption: Govt holds key meeting with banks, exchange firms

Projects to lure UAE investment near completion

APTMA urges govt to reclassify CHP units

Consumers of KE, others: Govt to pass on Rs53.4bn relief under QTA for Q4’25

Dar tells UN moot on two-state solution: Israeli ‘occupation must end, and it must end now’

Yarn, grey cloth, raw cotton removed from EFS purview

Minister tells FPCCI body: KE receiving low-cost power from Sindh’s hybrid, solar parks

Rushed year-end fund releases hurt utilisation, GDP growth

Read more stories