Sazgar to roll out Pakistan-assembled HAVAL H6 PHEV in August

BR Web Desk Published 28 Jul, 2025 02:35pm

In a step towards hybrid adoption, Sazgar Engineering Works (SAZEW) has officially begun pre-bookings for its first locally assembled plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) — the HAVAL H6 Hi4 1.5L AT AWD Turbo — with the initial rollout of its CKD model expected in August 2025.

The listed auto assembler disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“We are pleased to inform you that the company has commenced the pre-bookings of its PHEV from today under brand ‘HAVAL H6 Hi4 1.5L AT AWD Turbo PHEV’. The first rollout of the CKD model of this vehicle is expected in August 2025,” read the notice.

Sazgar plans NEV rollout by FY26, ups CapEx to Rs11.5bn

A PHEV combines a gasoline engine with a larger battery pack than a standard hybrid, allowing it to run on electricity alone for a certain distance. Once the electric range is depleted, the vehicle functions like a regular hybrid, using both the engine and electric motor.

Moreover, Sazgar has also decided to introduce an SUV ‘TANK-500 Hi4-T 4X4 2.0L Turbo AT PHEV’ and a pickup truck ‘CANNON ALPHA Hi4-T 4X4 2.0L Turbo AT PHEV’.

“The first rollout of the CKD models of these vehicles is expected before the end of March 31, 2026,” the company announced.

Plug-in hybrids offer a more practical option in Pakistan as the country faces a lack of charging stations for all-electric vehicles.

The government slashed power tariffs for chargers by 45% in January to encourage EV uptake and private charging stations.

“This is a good development for competition,” Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company, told Business Recorder.

Days ago, Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD, the world’s top EV maker, announced plans to roll out its first car assembled in Pakistan by July or August 2026 to capture growing demand for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in the region.

BYD’s plant in Pakistan addresses rising demand from emerging markets and allows the company to take advantage of incentives offered by the government.

