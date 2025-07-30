BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.44%)
BOP 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
CPHL 81.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.54%)
DCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
DGKC 172.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-1.47%)
FCCL 46.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.2%)
FFL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.61%)
GCIL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.44%)
KEL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.14%)
KOSM 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
MLCF 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.86%)
NBP 120.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 21.38 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.09%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
PPL 165.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.47%)
PREMA 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
SNGP 115.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.3%)
SSGC 43.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.16%)
TPLP 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TREET 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (3.3%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 14,308 Increased By 26.1 (0.18%)
BR30 39,804 Decreased By -96.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 139,681 Increased By 300.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 42,691 Increased By 62.3 (0.15%)
Jul 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-30

Consumers of KE, others: Govt to pass on Rs53.4bn relief under QTA for Q4’25

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 30 Jul, 2025 03:16am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is set to pass on financial relief of Rs 53.4 billion to electricity consumers across the country, including those served by K-Electric, under the Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) mechanism for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024–25.

If implemented in the billing months of August, September, and October 2025, the relief will translate into a reduction of Rs 1.75 per unit. However, if applied during September, October, and November, 2025 the relief will increase to Rs 2.10 per unit.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is scheduled to hold a public hearing on August 4, 2025, on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency – Guaranteed (CPPA-G) on behalf of distribution companies (Discos).

QTA & MTA: Nepra cuts tariffs for Discos and KE

The petition seeks a negative adjustment of Rs 53.393 billion, mainly due to reduced capacity payments resulting from Negotiated Settlement Agreements (NSAs) between the Government of Pakistan and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) or Government Power Plants (GPPs).

According to data shared with Nepra, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has sought negative adjustment of Rs 1.040 billion for fourth quarter; Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Rs 12.758 billion, Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Rs 6.132 billion , Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Rs 15.579 billion, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Rs 8.457 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Rs 2.7 billion, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Rs 6.818 billion, Quetta Electric Quetta Supply Company (QESCO) positive Rs 3.594 billion, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Rs 504 million and Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) - Rs 2.985 billion. The total requested amount for variable O&M is 182 million, Use of System Charges (UoSC) and Market Operator Fee (MOP) Rs 804 million and impact of incremental units negative Rs 662 million.

According to Nepra, in the light of policy guidelines issued by the federal government for application of uniform quarterly adjustments, Discos fourth quarterly adjustment for FY 2024-25to be determined by the Authority, shall also be applicable on the consumers of K-Electric.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IPPs nepra Federal Government DISCOS CPPA-G K-Electric QTA

Comments

200 characters

Consumers of KE, others: Govt to pass on Rs53.4bn relief under QTA for Q4’25

FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

Virtual assets adoption: Govt holds key meeting with banks, exchange firms

Surge in sugar prices: PAC seeks records of all sugar mill owners, exporters again

Projects to lure UAE investment near completion

APTMA urges govt to reclassify CHP units

Dar tells UN moot on two-state solution: Israeli ‘occupation must end, and it must end now’

Yarn, grey cloth, raw cotton removed from EFS purview

Minister tells FPCCI body: KE receiving low-cost power from Sindh’s hybrid, solar parks

Rushed year-end fund releases hurt utilisation, GDP growth

Read more stories