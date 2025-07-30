FBR delays Finance Act steps, eases importers declarations

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has delayed implementation of a budgetary measure of Finance Act 2025 till July 30, 2025, which has given an option to facilitate importers to file goods declarations (GDs) prior to berthing of vessels or cross-over of vehicles at land borders.

In this regard, the FBR has issued an SRO.1360(I)/2025 here on Tuesday.

According to the SRO.1360(I)/2025, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 79 of the Customs Act 1969, the FBR has notified that the option to pay duty, taxes and other charges on completion of assessment for the goods declaration filed prior to berthing of vessel or cross over event of vehicles shall be effective from July 30, 2025.

Under the Finance Act 2025, the importers have been provided option to file goods declarations (GDs) without prior payment of duties and taxes if GDs are filed before berthing of vessel or cross-over of vehicle at land borders.

The facility shall be available from such date as notified by the Board.

The Chief Collector of Customs, Appraisement (South), Karachi has been directed to ensure the implementation of the change in WeBOC, FBR directed Appraisement Chief Collector.

The existing Explanation in section 79 has been substituted. As per the new explanation, the assessment of goods declarations filed at the dry ports may be undertaken in such a manner at such places as may be prescribed by the Board, the FBR added.

