Gold price per tola falls Rs5,900 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Thursday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs359,000 after a loss of Rs5,900 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs307,784 after it shed Rs5,058.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs364,900 after a gain of Rs3,700 during the day.

The international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,363 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $61.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs24 to settle at Rs4,057.