BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
BOP 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.77%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.3%)
CPHL 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
DCL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.67%)
DGKC 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.34%)
FCCL 46.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
FFL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GCIL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.72%)
HUBC 152.30 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (1.89%)
KEL 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
MLCF 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
NBP 122.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.22%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
PIAHCLA 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
POWER 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
PPL 165.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.37%)
PREMA 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
PRL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.73%)
PTC 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.93%)
SNGP 115.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.57%)
SSGC 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.09%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
TREET 23.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 14,244 Decreased By -88.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 39,824 Increased By 85.7 (0.22%)
KSE100 138,693 Decreased By -561.7 (-0.4%)
KSE30 42,415 Decreased By -213.3 (-0.5%)
Jul 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola falls Rs5,900 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 24 Jul, 2025 03:40pm

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Thursday in line with their decrease in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs359,000 after a loss of Rs5,900 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs307,784 after it shed Rs5,058.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola reached Rs364,900 after a gain of Rs3,700 during the day.

The international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,363 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $61.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola decreased by Rs24 to settle at Rs4,057.

Gold Pakistan Gold Rates gold price gold rate US gold price gold rates today

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola falls Rs5,900 in Pakistan

Body of retired colonel recovered from Islamabad drain, search for daughter continues

Profit-taking at bourse, KSE-100 down nearly 300 points

Rupee gains against US dollar amid reported crackdown

China’s BYD to assemble EVs in Pakistan from 2026

Forced curtailments, low demand drag down Pakistan’s oil & gas output in FY25

PM Shehbaz lauds World Bank’s support on Indus Waters Treaty dispute

Pakistan’s bread maker shifts to renewable energy, targets 1MW solar capacity to cut costs

Pakistan Navy holds launching ceremony of PNS Sahiwal Gun Boat

BCCI attends ACC meeting virtually amid regional tensions; Asia Cup venue likely to shift

Read more stories