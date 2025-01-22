CDA chief for improving quality of education

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman directed to improve the quality of education and infrastructure at the CDA Model School, in a high-level meeting.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Tuesday, attended by key officials, including the Member Administration, Member Engineering, DG Works, Director Industries, and the Principal of the CDA Model School.

During the meeting, the Principal highlighted the pressing challenges faced by the school, prompting comprehensive discussions on potential solutions to uplift its operations.

Randhawa directed the formation of a dedicated board to oversee the school’s affairs, ensuring better management and accountability. To address the critical shortage of teaching staff, he ordered the hiring of new teachers on a contract basis, emphasizing merit-based recruitment to bring in the best talent from the market.

He stressed the importance of appointing a permanent Principal to ensure consistent leadership and strategic direction for the school.

In addition to addressing staffing concerns, Randhawa called for immediate action to upgrade the school's infrastructure, including repair and maintenance work. To improve student transportation facilities, he instructed that an electric bus be added to the fleet for pick-and-drop services.

Highlighting the importance of academic excellence, Randhawa emphasised adopting modern teaching methods and an enhanced curriculum aimed at securing a bright future for students. He also directed the streamlining of the scholarship process to support deserving and talented students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025