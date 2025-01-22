Extremism at its peak in Punjab University: PPP

LAHORE: General Secretary Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza on Tuesday said that extremism and violence is at its peak in Punjab University.

He was addressing a press conference along with Faisal Mir, PLF president Raheel Kamran Cheema, Ayesha Nawaz, information secretary Peoples Students Federation (PSF) Sibt-e-Hassan against attacks on members of PSF by goons of Islami Jamiat-e-Talba a student wing of Jamat-e-Islami.

Ahsan Rizvi, Mian Shahid Abbas and Zeeshan Shami were present on the occasion.

While shedding light on the situation in University of Punjab Hassan Murtaza said that the university’s atmosphere is influenced by religious extremist groups. Even today, non-student elements occupy the university hostels. He alleged that hostel wardens and lecturers are affiliated with a certain religious party. He further alleged that these extremist groups were afraid with the popularity of a student group associated with the progressive party. He demanded that Vice Chancellor should take strict action against miscreants.

He said students were forced by activists of religious extremist organisations to chant slogans against Pakistan Peoples’ Party leadership particularly against President Asif Zardari, Benazir Bhutto and Bilawal. When they refused to do so they started torturing them. He also said such type of incident happened a few months ago when students were attacked by religious group when central leader of PPP Qamar Zaman Kaira was invited to address the seminar in the campus. At that time JI leadership apologised on that incident. Murtaza demanded that JI leadership should condemn the incident otherwise it will be understood that their party is also involved.

“We are with PSF in their struggle. We will stand with them until they get the justice,” Murtaza said. He announced that under the leadership of the president of PLF, Raheel Kamran Cheema, a legal team has been formed.

Hassan Murtaza emphasizes the role of politicians in uniting the masses, while cautioning against the presence of hidden terrorists within their ranks. He criticizes Zia ul Haq’s attempts to de-politicize society and highlights the continued existence of parties with similar ideologies.

While responding to a question Murtaza said that in the past Jamiat strength was increased due to Mullah and Military alliance during the era of former dictator General Zia ul Haq.

He maintains that the People’s Party cannot be overthrown by force and that the people will not be suppressed. He advocates for reforms instead of restrictions. He blames the ban on student unions for the current unrest in universities and stressed his hope that Pakistan Peoples’ Party will play its role as an ally of the government in lifting the ban on student unions.

Faisal Mir said that the purpose of inviting the journalist community was to expose the violence perpetrated by the Jamat-e-Islami on the PSF students at Punjab University. He further alleged that former leaders of IJT who are now faculty members were involved in the violence. Mir claimed that PSF students were subjected to violence for chanting slogans of Bhutto and Bilawal, with approximately 30 individuals involved in the incident. He also made the startling accusation that torture cells had been established within Punjab University.

Information Secretary PSF Sibt-e- Hassan asserted that whenever the People’s Party gains influence in Punjab, fascist elements emerge. He highlighted the presence of these individuals, as “goons,” within universities.

He attributed the rise of “goondaism” and a “Kalashnikov culture” to the Jamaat. Hassan emphasized that ending the occupation would pave the way for the fair and merit-based allocation of hostel accommodations. He strongly advocated for a ban on the Jamaat, considering it a terrorist organization. He questioned how long their patience would be tested before they would no longer tolerate such actions.

Mohsin Gujjar a victim said that their mistake was raising the slogan of Bhuttoism within the university, which led to repeated threats and suppression of their right to chant slogans.

