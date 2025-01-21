Fake account case against Gillani: Arguments from NAB sought on jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Monday sought arguments from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the jurisdiction of a fake account case against Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Ali Warraich, while hearing the case, sought arguments from the anti-graft body on Gillani’s plea, in which, he challenged the jurisdiction of the NAB.

Gillani’s counsel Amjad Qureshi appeared before the court and filed two applications, in one he challenged the jurisdiction of the NAB and another he filed under Section 31D of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO).

Section 31-D of the NAO prohibits the NAB from investigating imprudent, defaulted, or rescheduled loans without the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s approval.

The court sought arguments on Gillani’s plea, in which, he challenged the NAB’s jurisdiction on February 4 and issued notices to both parties regarding the plea under Section 31D.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025