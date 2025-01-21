Sindh increases age limit for govt job seekers

KARACHI: In a significant move, the Sindh government has extended the age limit for new employees by two years, raising it from 28 to 30 years.

According to the Sindh Education Department, the age relaxation has been granted specifically for new recruitments in the monitoring officer and early childhood teacher positions.

The channel reported that the Sindh Education Department has also issued a written notification formalising the provincial government decision.

The Sindh government recently announced recruitments for both positions, and the hiring process has already commenced.

Previously, the Sindh government had set the age limit at 43, but the court nullified that decision and reinstated the age limit at 28. With this latest amendment, candidates now have until 30 years of age to apply for these positions.