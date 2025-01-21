KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 41.390 billion and the number of lots traded was 32,284. Major business was contributed by Gold amountingto PKR 16.643billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 11.157billion), COTS (PKR 4.851billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.707billion), Platinum (PKR 1.659billion), Natural Gas (PKR 1.381 billion), Silver (PKR 1.309billion), Copper (PKR 715.733million), SP 500 (PKR 458.641million), Japan equity (PKR 193.891million),Palladium (PKR 106.189million), DJ (PKR 97.278million), Brent (PKR 95.718million)and Aluminum (PKR 12.682million).

In Agricultural commodities,46 lots amounting to PKR 98.483 million were traded.

