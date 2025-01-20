AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
Jan 20, 2025

Students urged to embrace changing world with knowledge, innovation

Published 20 Jan, 2025

ISLAMABAD: At the 25th Degree Awarding Ceremony of Iqra University Islamabad, Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani urged the graduates to embrace the changing world with knowledge, innovation, and a commitment to national progress.

The ceremony, held at the Jinnah Convention Centre celebrated the hard work and dedication of over 500 graduates, marking a significant milestone in their academic journey. Gilani highlighted the importance of education in shaping Pakistan’s future and called on universities to play a pivotal role in equipping students for the demands of a rapidly evolving global landscape.

“The world around us is changing fast. Technological advances such as AI, Machine Learning, Genomics, Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Quantum Computing necessitate our students to develop their faculties to match the new requirements of the job market,” said Gilani. He emphasised the importance of cognitive, socio-emotional, and digital learning skills to ensure employability in this new era.

Gilani remarked on the transformation of Pakistan’s economic structure, stating, “As we transition to a knowledge economy, we see a shift from traditional growth factors to building human and intellectual capital for sustainable increase in GDP. The predominant source of influence in the modern world stems from information, intelligence, and insight rather than physical power or natural resources.”

Drawing inspiration from renowned futurist Alvin Toffler, Gilani quoted, “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn.” He urged educational institutions to be proactive in fostering critical thinking, innovation, and leadership in students, thereby contributing to Pakistan’s economic and social growth.

Gilani also emphasised the need for collaboration between the government, academia, and parliament to ensure that Pakistan’s youth are equipped with the tools to thrive. “We must work together – the academia, the parliament, and the government – to ensure excellence and innovation in education,” he said.

Concluding his speech, Gilani quoted Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, who famously said, “Pakistan is proud of her youth, particularly the students who have always been in the forefront in the hour of trial and need. You are the nation’s leaders of tomorrow and you must fully equip yourself by discipline, education and training for the arduous task lying ahead of you.”

Iqra University Degree Awarding Ceremony

