NTUF, HBWWF stage rally for rights of workers

PPI Published 20 Jan, 2025 05:31am

KARACHI: The National Trade Union Federation Pakistan (NTUF) and the Home-Based Women Workers Federation Pakistan (HBWWF) organised a joint rally from Regal Chowk to the Karachi Press Club to protest against non-payment of wages, contract labour system, privatisation of institutions, and anti-labour and anti-environment policies.

Led by Zehra Khan and Riaz Abbasi, witnessed a massive participation of workers, including women carrying red flags, banners, and placards highlighting their demands.

Nasir Mansoor of NTUF alleged that the Sindh and Punjab governments, in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO), were conspiring to legalise the illegal third-party contract system. He asked that legal action will be taken against these anti-worker measures.

Habibuddin Junaidi of the People’s Labor Bureau Sindh said that the working class in Pakistan has engaged in extraordinary struggles and made significant sacrifices to secure their constitutional and legal rights.

Zehra Khan of HBWWF criticised the Sindh Labour Ministry for failing to ensure payment of government-declared wages. Due to the ministry’s incompetence, 90% of workers in Sindh remain deprived of minimum wages. Instead of enforcing wage payments, the ministry remained inactive, she said.

Qazi Khizar of HRCP highlighted the rising unemployment and poverty, blaming anti-worker policies imposed under international financial institutions’ directives.

Khaliq Junejo criticized the plight of the youth, many of whom sought legal and illegal ways to leave the country due to bleak economic prospects.

Saeed Baloch of PFF revealed that over 2.7 million workers suffered workplace accidents annually, while more than 200 miners died every year due to unsafe conditions.

Dr Asghar Ali Dashti from Federal Urdu University emphasized the importance of education and awareness in empowering workers.

Aqib Hussain of the Alternate youth group condemned International fashion brands were also criticised for exploiting workers in garment factories, where labourers were treated as wage slaves. These brands openly violated local and international labour laws.

