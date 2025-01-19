Gold prices inch down

KARACHI: Gold prices inched down on Saturday, following the global market’s slight decline, hovering close to $2,700 per ounce, traders said.

Down by Rs200 and Rs170, gold prices reached Rs282,400 per tola and Rs242,112 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

International gold bullion value edged lower by $2, trading at $2,703 per ounce with silver selling for over $30 per ounce. Local silver prices further dipped by Rs24 to Rs3,381 per tola and Rs21 to Rs2,898 per 10 grams. Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices comparing to those fixed by the association.

