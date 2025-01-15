Govt hikes petrol price by Rs3.47, HSD’s by Rs2.61 per litre

The federal government on Wednesday increased the price of petrol by Rs3.47, taking the rate to Rs256.13 per litre.

According to a notification from the Finance Division, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was hiked by Rs2.61 to Rs260.95 per litre.

The new prices come into effect from January 16, 2025.

In the previous fortnightly review, the government had announced a slight increase of Re0.56 in petrol price, taking the rate to Rs252.66 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel was raised by Rs2.96 to Rs258.34 per litre.