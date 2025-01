KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 51.729 billion and the number of lots traded was 38,912. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 22.835 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 12.927 billion), COTS (PKR 5.108 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 3.246 billion), Silver (PKR 2.055 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.935 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 1.167 billion), Copper (PKR 934.540 million), SP 500 (PKR 906.921 million), DJ (PKR 459.873 million), Palladium (PKR 105.735 million), Brent (PKR 22.817 million), Aluminium (PKR 13.684 million) and Japan equity (PKR 10.697 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 38 lots amounting to PKR 65.907 million were traded.

