AIRLINK 201.00 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.75%)
BOP 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
FCCL 35.01 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.71%)
FFL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
FLYNG 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.24%)
HUBC 127.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.02%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.93%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
OGDC 223.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-0.72%)
PACE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
PAEL 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.8%)
PIBTL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 193.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.46%)
PRL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.04%)
PTC 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.48%)
SEARL 101.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.53%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.35%)
SYM 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.72%)
TELE 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.26%)
TPLP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
TRG 66.60 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.9%)
WAVESAPP 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.99%)
BR100 12,035 Increased By 67.5 (0.56%)
BR30 36,784 Increased By 100.8 (0.27%)
KSE100 114,920 Increased By 689.7 (0.6%)
KSE30 36,156 Increased By 171.8 (0.48%)
Jan 14, 2025
Sports

French sailor Charlie Dalin wins Vendee Globe in record time

AFP Published 14 Jan, 2025 01:36pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LES SABLES-D’OLONNE: French mariner Charlie Dalin won the round-the-world Vendee Globe race on Tuesday, crossing the finishing line off the coast of Brittany in a record time.

Dalin, who came second in the last edition of the race in 2021, sailed into the port of Sables-d’Olonne at sunrise to a chorus of ships’ klaxons.

His time of 64 days, 19 hours, 22 minutes and 49 seconds beat by more than nine days the record set by Armel Le Cleac’h in 2017. Dalin, 40, led for the majority of the race on his yacht Macif and his closest challenger, Yoann Richomme, was more than half a day behind.

His wife and seven-year-old son joined him on board after he crossed the line and an exhausted Dalin raised his arms to the sky in triumph.

Dalin’s victory was all the sweeter after what transpired four years ago, when he crossed the line first but was demoted to second as runner-up Yannick Bestaven was adjudged the winner after being awarded a time bonus for going to the aid of a stricken rival.

Bestaven, whose defence of his title ended at the end of December due to a series of problems affecting his boat, edged Dalin out by three hours once the bonus was taken into account.

