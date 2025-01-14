AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.04%)
FCCL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
FFL 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.34%)
FLYNG 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.23%)
HUBC 127.73 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.33%)
HUMNL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.01%)
OGDC 224.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
PACE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
PAEL 42.86 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.63%)
PRL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.8%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (5.64%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.76 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (9.59%)
SYM 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.56%)
TELE 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.31%)
TPLP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.6%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
BR100 11,968 Increased By 154.1 (1.3%)
BR30 36,684 Increased By 449.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 114,230 Increased By 982.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,984 Increased By 272.3 (0.76%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-01-14

Trouble in Khuzdar

Published 14 Jan, 2025 03:12am

EDITORIAL: The restive Khuzdar district of Balochistan continues to be wracked by tribal conflicts and militant violence. During the last year several people, including a BNP-M leader, a journalist and president of the Khuzdar Press Club along with two others, and a CTD official were killed in gun attacks and IED explosions. In the latest incident on Wednesday, Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) militants launched a brazen foray into the Zehri tehsil of Khuzdar.

According to reports, around 80 armed men entered the area from the nearby mountains, setting up checkpoints around the main bazaar overlooked by pickets on the mountains to resist any action from the security forces. They stormed a Levies station, took the personnel hostage, ransacked the records, and set the building on fire before taking away with them 20 AK-47 rifles, 4,000 rounds of ammunition and 10 motorbikes.

Later the armed men targeted the municipal committee building and NADRA office where they destroyed all official records, computers and other equipment. Next, they arrived at a private bank, took the staff hostage and seized over Rs 90 million from the strongroom. This went on for at least eight long hours until the security forces arrived and the militants escaped taking two Levies vehicles with them. Luckily, no one was killed.

Insurgent attacks have been on the increase both in intensity and frequency with targets ranging from security men, workers from other provinces, and Chinese interests. Those at the helm tend to blame it all on forces inimical to this country.

Indeed, it is no secret that India is involved in instigating insurgent violence to destabilise Pakistan, of which RAW operative, Kulbhushan Yadav, caught red-handed in Balochistan back in 2016, is a living proof. There is not much, however, outsiders can do beyond providing militant elements with material support. The reality is more complicated. Fuelling the insurgency are long-standing genuine grievances of the Baloch people, further aggravated by the appalling phenomenon of enforced disappearances.

Many of those the mainstream Bloch nationalist leaders refer to as ‘angry Bloch youth’ are children of the ‘missing’. Also worth noting is the fact that whereas the previous insurgencies — as many as four — in that part of the federation were led by tribal chieftains, the present one is driven by regular people and sustained by the Baloch people’s growing sense of alienation.

It has gone on, with some ebbs and flows, since 2003 when the then military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf, ignoring an agreement a beleaguered Nawab Akbar Bugti had reached with a delegation of PML-Q leaders, ordered military action, saying “they won’t even know what hit them.” Over two decades on, kinetic operations have not resolved anything.

Badly needed, therefore, is a change of course. Instead of insisting on doing more of the same, the powers that be should listen to Baloch nationalist leaders who have the trust of their people, and also authorise them to find a durable solution to the trouble. In the end, it is a political problem that can be better resolved through political means.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Journalist BLA BNP M IED explosions

Comments

200 characters

Trouble in Khuzdar

Country preparing to launch yuan-denominated bonds: Aurangzeb

SBP affirms commitment to increasing financial inclusion

PIA privatisation: EOI to be published by month-end

Faceless customs assessment system: PM orders countrywide enforcement

SC questions transfer of civilian cases to military courts

NPGCL board reinstates CEO

PM directs prompt completion of low-cost housing projects

‘Deviation from policy’ Fin Div seeks explanation from PAOs

Shaping economies: Aurangzeb highlights transformative power of innovation

Separate benches formed for early disposal of tax cases: CJP

Read more stories