Asif rejects allegation of Afghan official

ISLAMABAD: Define Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has on Sunday categorically rejected baseless and contrived allegations by acting Afghanistan Deputy Foreign Minister Stanikzai.

In his latest post on X, the minister quoting the latest report of UN Monitoring Team said over two dozen terrorist groups including TTP, Al-Qaida, ISKP, ETIM and IMU are operating in Afghanistan.

He maintained Afghanistan remained the hub for ISKP’s recruitment and facilitation in 2024.

He urged the interim Afghan authorities to fulfil the assurances given to the international community by dismantling terrorist infrastructure and taking visible and verifiable actions to prevent Afghan soil from being used against other countries.

