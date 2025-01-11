Aurangzeb departs for Hong Kong to attend 18th AFF

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb departed for Hong Kong on Saturday to participate in the 18th Asian Financial Forum (AFF), where he will hold meetings with heads and senior officials of key Asian financial institutions.

As per a statement released by the Ministry of Finance, during his visit to Hong Kong, Aurangzeb will hold meetings with local and Chinese officials, financial sector experts, professionals, investors and top businessmen.

While addressing the AFF, the finance minister will elaborate on the country’s economic landscape.

“Aurangzeb will meet with the heads of China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC), China New Energy Skyrail Limited and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB),” read the statement.

He will also hold discussions with John K. Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.

During his visit, Aurangzeb will also meet prominent members and leaders of the Pakistani community residing in Hong Kong.

The Asian Financial Forum serves as a key platform for Asia’s finance, business and influential government leaders to share insights and solutions to key issues impacting the global economy from an Asian perspective.

The 18th AFF will be held on January 13-14, 2025, in Hong Kong.