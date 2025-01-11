AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-11

Blome set to depart today after completing tenure

Naveed Siddiqui Published 11 Jan, 2025 02:48am

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the United States (US) Donald Blome is set to depart Pakistan today (Saturday) after successfully completing his diplomatic tenure spanning over three years in the country.

“His transition comes as part of the normal US Foreign Service rotation process. He has served as US Ambassador to Pakistan since May 2022,”the US Embassy spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

The spokesperson said that under Ambassador Blome’s leadership, the US-Pakistan relationship entered a new chapter focused on collaboration to meet shared goals and global challenges – partnering with Pakistan to promote economic growth and deepen the connections between the Pakistani and the American people.

