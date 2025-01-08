AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
2025-01-08

EOBI commercially involved in JMC project

Naveed Butt Published 08 Jan, 2025 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: The Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) is being commercially involved in Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Center (JMC) project in Islamabad under instruction of the Prime Minister.

Following the Prime Minister’s instructions, the Ministry of Planning, the Ministry of Finance, and the Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) were tasked with consulting the chairman of EOBI to explore the possibility of involving EOBI in the commercial aspect of the JMC project under mutually-agreed terms and conditions.

The Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, chaired a progress review meeting on the JMC project, here in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Call to raise EOBI pension equivalent to minimum wage

Iqbal highlighted that the Prime Minister has given clear instructions to include EOBI in the project’s investment plan to maximise financial benefits.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was provided regarding the implementation of directives issued in the previous meetings as well. It was informed that the master plan and the PC-II for the project have already been approved.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (MoNHSRC) has reported that an initial consultation with the chairman of EOBI has taken place, where both parties mutually agreed to first conduct a feasibility study of the JMC project. Following the study, a proposal will be developed for EOBI’s consideration regarding investment in real estate and its involvement in the commercial aspect of JMC under mutually-agreed terms and conditions. The Aga Khan University (AKU) consultants will assist the CDA in selecting local consultants for detailed design and construction supervision.

The CDA has already floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) for hiring local consultants, with the final submission underway. The consultants will be responsible for preparing detailed engineering designs, the Bill of Quantities (BOQ), project supervision, and quality control. Iqbal has directed CDA officials to ensure the consultants’ work meets international standards, stressing that there should be no compromise on quality.

The minister further directed that the designs for the JMC should be finalised at the earliest, ensuring the project aligns with modern standards and emerges as a “state-of-the-art” facility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ahsan iqbal CDA EOBI Planning Minister Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Center

