Senators’ nomination to various boards & councils: Senate body for urgent action on delayed notifications, varsity expansions

Recorder Report Published 08 Jan, 2025 07:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology called for urgent action on delayed nomination notifications, university expansions to facilitate rural population.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Kamil Ali Agha which took up the delay in the issuance of notifications for the nominations of senators to various boards and councils under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Agha expressed concern over the prolonged delay in formalising these nominations, which had been previously ratified by the committee.

The Minister for Science and Technology assured that the nominations were under process, with the appointment of Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi to the Pakistan Council for Science and Technology’s Board of Governors expected soon.

However, it was revealed that a Cabinet Sub-Committee on Rightsizing has recommended winding down the Pakistan Council for Science; hence the said nomination cannot take place. The chairman directed that a formal update be provided on the fate of the council and other departments to be wrapped up so that alternative arrangements for the nominations can be made.

Delays in the nominations of several other Senators were also discussed, including Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari to the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) Advisory Council and Senator Dost Mohammad Khan to the Pakistan Halal Authority Board of Governors.

The chairman emphasised that while the reasons for the delays were not entirely convincing, a more rigorous follow-up is essential to ensure swift issuance of all relevant notifications.

The committee also received a detailed briefing from the Rector of COMSATS University regarding the institution’s expansion and development projects.

Senator Agha expressed concerns about the lack of progress in establishing large campuses in rural and underserved regions, where students are forced to migrate to larger cities for higher education. He urged the university to prioritise such areas to reduce the financial burden on students. The committee also recommended inviting the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to discuss funding challenges and university expansion, particularly, in rural regions.

In the context of ongoing development projects, the committee was briefed on initiatives at COMSATS University to combat plagiarism, with a focus on improving the threshold for acceptable levels of repetition in research. The university also outlined efforts to tackle emerging challenges posed by artificial intelligence in academic research and thesis development.

The committee also reviewed the status of the COMSATS University, Quetta campus, originally approved in 2015. The government of Balochistan allocated 150 acres of land for a greenfield campus, but progress had been slow. After discussions in previous meetings, the Ministry of Science and Technology had requested a temporary building for the campus within Quetta city, which remains under review. The committee recommended expedited action for the Quetta campus’ development.

Additionally, the committee heard about the National University of Technology (NUTECH)’s focus on technical education. NUTECH’s innovations in ammunition for the armed forces were highlighted, as well as its successful commercialization of products, which had attracted significant interest from both national and international investors. The committee applauded NUTECH’s contributions to strengthening the nation’s technological infrastructure and recommended further expansion in technical education.

The committee also took up a serious matter concerning the Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR). Media reports had highlighted a scam involving the importation of hazardous petrol adulterants amounting to Rs135 billion.

The committee expressed grave concerns over the involvement of PCSIR officials in the scandal and stressed the need for accountability. It was noted that while PCSIR’s laboratories currently offer only 12 testing parameters for petroleum products, an upgrade is necessary to include 27 additional parameters.

The committee also emphasised the need for digitisation and modernised testing procedures, with a proposed project worth Rs800 million in the pipeline.

The committee directed that a comprehensive report be submitted on the steps taken to address the illicit import activities, and called for action against those responsible.

The committee was also briefed on the progress of the PAK-Korea research collaboration project, which is focused on the development of solar panel testing infrastructure. Funded by a $9.5 million grant from Korea, the project aims at enhancing the country’s renewable energy capabilities.

