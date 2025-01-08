AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-08

Sindh govt to file FIRs against those not returning govt vehicles

Press Release Published 08 Jan, 2025 07:55am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to file FIRs against individuals who fail to return government vehicles. In a meeting of the Sindh Cabinet Sub-Committee, it was decided that FIRs will be filed against individuals who fail to return government vehicles and use them without authorisation.

An important meeting of the Sindh Cabinet Sub-Committee on Austerity Measures was chaired by Sharjeel Inam Memon, at his office in the Sindh Secretariat, Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Local Government, Housing, and Town Planning, Public Health Engineering Saeed Ghani; Provincial Minister for Prisons, Works, and Services Ali Hassan Zardari; Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah and Secretary GA Muhammad Nawaz Soho.

The committee meeting also resolved to auction the abandoned vehicles of the Sindh government. During the meeting, the members shared their recommendations and proposed suggestions to ensure a reduction in expenses.

The meeting discussed the use of government vehicles, controlling expenditure on petroleum, oil, and lubricants, and the auctioning of idle vehicles. The committee members directed the authorities to ensure the implementation of clear guidelines for the allotment and regulation of vehicles.

The meeting also included proposals to ensure transparency in the auction process and to allocate the funds generated toward priority projects.

Speaking during the meeting, Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasised the need to curb the unnecessary use of government vehicles and reduce the rising expenditure on petroleum, oil, and lubricants (POL) steps must be taken to ensure complete transparency in the auction of idle vehicles.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

