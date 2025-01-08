KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 41.754 billion and the number of lots traded was 36,949.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 13.898 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 10.249 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 5.999 billion), Platinum (PKR 3.722 billion), Copper (PKR 1.793 billion), Silver (PKR 1.681 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.625 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 1.255 billion), DJ (PKR 696.536 million), SP 500 (PKR 549.901 million), Palladium (PKR 181.481 million), Japan equity (PKR 66.258 million), Aluminum (PKR 21.456 million) and Brent (PKR 12.188 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 48 lots amounting to PKR 78.259 million were traded.

