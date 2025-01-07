Dubai’s inclusion in Global Power City Index a ‘clear signal for Pakistani investors’

Dubai was ranked eighth worldwide and first in the Middle East in the Global Power City Index 2024 (GPCI) for the second year in a row.

The annual study by Japan’s Mori Memorial Foundation evaluates cities according to their “magnetism” - their power to attract people, capital, and enterprises from around the world. It does so by measuring six functions — economy, research and development, cultural interaction, livability, environment and accessibility.

“Dubai’s top 10 ranking in the Global Power City Index two years running is like a sprinter smashing world records — driven, precise, and unstoppable,” business lawyer Kama Jabbar told Business Recorder.

“For Pakistani investors, it’s a clear signal to accelerate and tap into a market built for bold innovation and rapid growth,” he said.

“Pakistani SMEs can leverage Dubai’s global network by forging partnerships, shining at trade expos, and using free zones as a springboard for seamless market entry,” he added.

Evaluating cities from the perspective of corporate executives, Dubai ranked number 9, a six-place rise from last year, due to strong evaluations in ‘Variety of Workplace Options’, ‘Total Employment’ and ‘Number of Startups’ indicators. In the latter’s ranking, it made significant gains, jumping from number 39 to number 32.

From the perspective of highly-skilled workers who operate globally, Dubai came in fourth place.

“Dubai continues to redefine what is possible, combining innovation, sustainability, and a focus on nurturing talent,” said Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai in a statement by Dubai’s government media office, released on Sunday.

“The city has created one of the world’s best environments for businesses to thrive, creative ideas to take shape, and individuals to realise their aspirations while enjoying an exceptional quality of life,” he said, adding that: “We remain steadfast in our efforts to consolidate Dubai’s global status as a city of the future.”

