AIRLINK 208.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.29%)
FCCL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.53%)
FFL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FLYNG 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.97%)
HUBC 133.50 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.61%)
HUMNL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
KEL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
KOSM 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
MLCF 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
OGDC 212.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.45%)
PACE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
PAEL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWERPS 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 189.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.11%)
PRL 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.83%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SEARL 103.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SSGC 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.21%)
SYM 19.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.57%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
YOUW 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
BR100 12,095 Decreased By -95.7 (-0.78%)
BR30 36,360 Decreased By -222.8 (-0.61%)
KSE100 116,391 Increased By 135.7 (0.12%)
KSE30 36,620 Increased By 16.7 (0.05%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-07

Dubai’s inclusion in Global Power City Index a ‘clear signal for Pakistani investors’

Saleha Riaz Published January 7, 2025 Updated January 7, 2025 07:38am

Dubai was ranked eighth worldwide and first in the Middle East in the Global Power City Index 2024 (GPCI) for the second year in a row.

The annual study by Japan’s Mori Memorial Foundation evaluates cities according to their “magnetism” - their power to attract people, capital, and enterprises from around the world. It does so by measuring six functions — economy, research and development, cultural interaction, livability, environment and accessibility.

“Dubai’s top 10 ranking in the Global Power City Index two years running is like a sprinter smashing world records — driven, precise, and unstoppable,” business lawyer Kama Jabbar told Business Recorder.

“For Pakistani investors, it’s a clear signal to accelerate and tap into a market built for bold innovation and rapid growth,” he said.

“Pakistani SMEs can leverage Dubai’s global network by forging partnerships, shining at trade expos, and using free zones as a springboard for seamless market entry,” he added.

Evaluating cities from the perspective of corporate executives, Dubai ranked number 9, a six-place rise from last year, due to strong evaluations in ‘Variety of Workplace Options’, ‘Total Employment’ and ‘Number of Startups’ indicators. In the latter’s ranking, it made significant gains, jumping from number 39 to number 32.

From the perspective of highly-skilled workers who operate globally, Dubai came in fourth place.

“Dubai continues to redefine what is possible, combining innovation, sustainability, and a focus on nurturing talent,” said Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai in a statement by Dubai’s government media office, released on Sunday.

“The city has created one of the world’s best environments for businesses to thrive, creative ideas to take shape, and individuals to realise their aspirations while enjoying an exceptional quality of life,” he said, adding that: “We remain steadfast in our efforts to consolidate Dubai’s global status as a city of the future.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

uae Middle East MENA Dubai investors Pakistani investors Global Power City Index 2024 GPCI

Comments

200 characters

Dubai’s inclusion in Global Power City Index a ‘clear signal for Pakistani investors’

PM’s package approved: ECC sanctions Rs1.679bn for USC’s expenses

Exim Bank’s revival top priority: Aurangzeb

Debt stocks hit Rs70.37trn mark by Nov-end

Downstream oil sector deregulation: OCAC refuses to endorse any future road map

Tax evasion: FBR seeks data from different countries

26th Amendment: SCBA urged to back full-court hearing demand

Base effect, likely energy price hike: Inflation likely to surge in H2FY25

Mutual fund ‘Investment Plans’: SECP specifies new requirements

ATIR rejects e-scanned signatures of overseas Pakistani

Appointment of VCs in 23 KP varsities hit by CM-governor tussle

Read more stories