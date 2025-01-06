AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Pakistan

PTI body formulates strategy to check corruption

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 06 Jan, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Internal Accountability Committee (IAC) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formulated the Prevention of Corruption Strategy that contains a “toolkit” to evaluate the performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet members.

In this regard, Member PTI IAC and Advisor to the Chief Minister KP on Anti-Corruption Brigadier Musaddiq Abbasi (retd) has written a letter to all the members of KP cabinet.

“Chairman Imran Khan established PTI Internal Accountability Committee to create corruption-free environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by overseeing the activities of public office-holders especially the cabinet members. The committee has formulated Prevention of Corruption Strategy with an aim to stop act of corruption before it happens,” reads the letter.

In this regard, a toolkit – to evaluate the performance, and, at the same time, to provide direction for fair play, transparency and merit in the departments/ institutions is forwarded with guidelines, according to the letter.

The guidelines ask the cabinet members to: take measures in reducing opportunities of corruption and corrupt practices by making system transparent and public-friendly, prepare a comprehensive written response to the toolkit suggested, and provide it to the PTI IAC through the office of the Advisor to CM on Anti-Corruption by 30th January 2025, and conduct a discussion with the committee to fine-tune the proposed plan of action.

