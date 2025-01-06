AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-06

VC GCU reviews Samundri sub-campus ongoing projects

Press Release Published 06 Jan, 2025 05:47am

FAISALABAD: The Vice Chancellor of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF), Professor Dr. Rauf-I-Azam, visited the Samundri sub-campus to review ongoing developmental projects.

During the visit, the Vice Chancellor expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of the construction work and emphasized the importance of timely completion.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor inspected various blocks and construction sites at the campus. He also participated in a tree plantation drive.

Campus Director Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed and Project Director Engineer Ibrahim Khan provided a detailed briefing on the progress of the projects. It was reported that the construction work at the sub-campus is progressing rapidly and adhering to high standards.

During the visit Dr Rauf-I-Azam urged all staff members to perform their duties with integrity and responsibility. He issued clear instructions to ensure that all development projects meet high-quality standards and that any obstacles should be addressed immediately to avoid delays.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

