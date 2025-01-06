AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-06

PDP demands govt remove corrupt officers of BIEK

Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2025

KARACHI: Expressing serious concern over result tempering scam in Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK), Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor has demanded to sack corrupt officers of the Board and ensure installing a result tempering proof system there to save educational future of students of megacity.

He said recent tempered results of the BIEK have sparked protests of students who say that they are given less numbers and many of them are deliberately failed.

Altaf Shakoor said that the Sindh government has sacked BIEK Chairman Ameer Qadri on pretext of a foreign tour without government permission but this is not the whole story. He said a corrupt mafia working in educational boards of Karachi for decades is not being caught because vested interests in the Sindh government protect it.

He said not only in the BIEK but also in the Matriculation Board there is widespread corruption and mismanagement and the vested interests change the results of students and favor their own candidates.

Altaf Shakoor asked why only the students of Karachi boards are being targeted by these mafias while there is no such complaint from other educational boards in the province or country. He said the provincial government of Sindh seems to be directly patronizing the corruption mafias in the educational boards of the megacity.

He demanded complete overhauling of examination systems in our country to ensure transparency and fair play. He said objective type examination systems should be preferred to ensure better transparency.

He said modern AI tools should be incorporated into examination and scripts checking methods. He said the examination models of Japan and Singapore should be studied and replicated in our country.

He said permanent officers of well repute should be posted in Karachi boards instead of officers on acting charge. He said black sheep should be purged from the education system to save our future generations.

He said PDP has always highlighted mismanagement in educational entities of Karachi and provided legal help to the affected students. He said the PDP would continue to play this role in future also.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

