Railways official apprised about issues facing KP traders

PESHAWAR: Chairman Standing Committee of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce on Railways and Dryport, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi called on the newly appointed Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Peshawar, Inamullah at his office and congratulated him on his appointment in Peshawar.

Ziaul Sarhadi felicitated the new DS and apprised him about the problems being faced by the business community especially exporters and importers, said in a news statement here on Sunday.

Zia apprised DS Railways that the Azakhel Dry Port, which was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Imran Khan five years ago, could not be made properly functional.

At the Azhakhel dry port, built over an area of 28 acres at a cost of about Rs. 600 million, traders were assured about one-window operation and more facilities.

It was also announced that a Peshawar-Karachi export cargo train will be operated which will provide considerable convenience to the exporters and business people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in exports and imports, Zia added.

Similarly, train carrying goods from Karachi under Afghan Transit Train and other items will also arrive at the dry port, but this has not been implemented yet.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, who is also the Senior Vice President of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) said that for the last 20 years the export cargo train from the Peshawar Cantt Dry Port of the Railways has been closed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he continued, has been blessed with other goods besides natural minerals, including gems, marble, furniture, tobacco, handicrafts, carpets, honey and other items.

Instead of being exported through the export cargo train, they are taken from Peshawar to Karachi in private trucks and after customs clearance in Karachi itself, various shipping agents export them abroad.

