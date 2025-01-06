AIRLINK 217.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.2%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-6.04%)
FFL 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
FLYNG 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.99%)
HUBC 131.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.07%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
MLCF 45.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-5.29%)
OGDC 222.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.53%)
PACE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PAEL 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
POWERPS 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.84%)
PPL 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-2.64%)
PRL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.2%)
PTC 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.77%)
SEARL 107.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
SSGC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.86%)
SYM 21.19 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.02%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.52%)
TPLP 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.28%)
WAVESAPP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.03%)
YOUW 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.3%)
BR100 12,397 Increased By 33.3 (0.27%)
BR30 37,347 Decreased By -871.2 (-2.28%)
KSE100 117,587 Increased By 467.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 37,065 Increased By 128 (0.35%)
Jan 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-06

Railways official apprised about issues facing KP traders

Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2025 05:47am

PESHAWAR: Chairman Standing Committee of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce on Railways and Dryport, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi called on the newly appointed Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Peshawar, Inamullah at his office and congratulated him on his appointment in Peshawar.

Ziaul Sarhadi felicitated the new DS and apprised him about the problems being faced by the business community especially exporters and importers, said in a news statement here on Sunday.

Zia apprised DS Railways that the Azakhel Dry Port, which was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Imran Khan five years ago, could not be made properly functional.

At the Azhakhel dry port, built over an area of 28 acres at a cost of about Rs. 600 million, traders were assured about one-window operation and more facilities.

It was also announced that a Peshawar-Karachi export cargo train will be operated which will provide considerable convenience to the exporters and business people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in exports and imports, Zia added.

Similarly, train carrying goods from Karachi under Afghan Transit Train and other items will also arrive at the dry port, but this has not been implemented yet.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, who is also the Senior Vice President of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) said that for the last 20 years the export cargo train from the Peshawar Cantt Dry Port of the Railways has been closed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he continued, has been blessed with other goods besides natural minerals, including gems, marble, furniture, tobacco, handicrafts, carpets, honey and other items.

Instead of being exported through the export cargo train, they are taken from Peshawar to Karachi in private trucks and after customs clearance in Karachi itself, various shipping agents export them abroad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Railways Ziaul Haq Sarhadi

Comments

200 characters

Railways official apprised about issues facing KP traders

KE stunned as its five projects remain out of IGCEP

CM Punjab launches solar panel scheme

190m pounds case: AC again defers verdict against IK, Bushra

PPP says govt cannot last without its support

Unrecognised educational institutions: FTO to file report to president on tax affairs

FBR makes commitment of open dialogue with stakeholders

FBR voices concern over disparities in tax compliance

Uraan Pakistan to lead country towards progress: Ahsan

KP govt releases Rs79,584m for uplift projects

Prices of essential food items show mixed trend

Read more stories