Putting an end to TTP a must for well-being: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday underlined the urgent need to eliminate the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and said that the agenda of progress and prosperity could only be achieved through concerted efforts to improve law and order across the country.

The prime minister’s statement comes a week after Pakistani military launched a cross-border assault on TTP militants following an attack by Afghan forces on Pakistani check posts on the western border.

The prime minister, while chairing a meeting of the National Action Plan (NAP) apex committee, which was also attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir and four chief ministers, said that the time has come to join hands to take the country to new heights of prosperity and complete elimination of terrorist outfits, especially the TTP.

He maintained that the federal government, provinces and all relevant stakeholders in collaboration with the security forces should chalk out a comprehensive plan to tackle the common enemy of terrorism and militancy head on.

The prime minister said that the government was aware of the presence of certain terrorist infiltrators residing in the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, whose intention was to disrupt the peace, as well as, the countries supporting them.

He said the skirmishes with Afghan forces on the border warranted a “befitting response” from the armed forces of the Pakistan, saying there would be no compromise on national security.

However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his commitment to implementing stricter regulations on social media, to curb misinformation and disinformation. In particular, he said that addressing these challenges is crucial to eliminate terrorism and extremism in the country. He continued that on the digital front, the venom against Pakistan is being spread through social media from some elements abroad, adding this is also a big challenge, which is supported by distorted facts and twisted reality. He said that distortion of facts and twisting reality on social media are badly tarnishing the image of the country, adding “if we failed to counter the challenge, all efforts to eliminate terrorism and extremism will end up in smoke.”

PM Sharif also congratulated the nation on Pakistan assuming its non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The meeting, which was held to review the implementation of the 2021 National Action Plan, was also attended by federal cabinet members, chief ministers of all four provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan as well as other senior officials.

NNI adds: The Apex Committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) resolved to continue implementing a comprehensive security plan against terrorist organisations active in Balochistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the need for political consensus to tackle national challenges effectively, stressing that a unified approach is essential for lasting peace. “Promoting a positive national narrative is essential to deal with the country’s problems.”

Army chief General Asim Munir reiterated the military’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property and intensifying efforts against terrorism.

Discussions were held on reactivating the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and establishing national and provincial intelligence fusion and threat assessment centres.

The forum agreed on the importance of active diplomacy with regional countries to tighten the noose around terrorist networks. Strengthening relationships with neighbouring states is seen as a critical step in curbing cross-border terrorism.

“All stakeholders must play their role to get rid of terrorism,” the committee resolved.

Addressing domestic security concerns, PM Shehbaz Sharif told the meeting the interior minister had been instructed to collaborate with provincial governments to develop integrated security strategies. “All issues, including police training and technological advancements, are crucial to tackling modern challenges,” he stated, adding that the enemy had Pakistan on its target, while the country gave a strong response to cross-border attacks.

The Apex Committee also addressed the growing menace of fake news and misinformation. The forum committed to curbing the spread of false narratives, with a decision to deal strictly with “digital terrorists.”

